Naba Das death case: Accused Gopal Das applies for bail

Bhubaneswar: The accused ex-ASI Gopal Das has applied for bail after his arrest in the Minister Naba Das death case, said reliable reports.

According to the latest reports, the ASI Gopal Das was arrested in the case of the shooting and murder of Minister Nab Das.

On the other hand, the Crime Branch has applied to take Gopal on 7-day remand. The Crime Branch said that more information will be obtained if the accused is remanded and interrogated.

The accused Gopal Das has filed a bail application in the Jharsuguda Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) court through a lawyer. The bullets, clothes and mobile of the accused police ASI Gopal Das shall be sent for lab test on Tuesday, said reports.

The Crime Branch shall send the 9mm service revolver, three live bullets of Gopal Das to the State Forensic Science Laboratory (SFSL), here in Bhubaneswar.

The Crime Branch shall send the mobile of Gopal Das to SFSL. Important information shall be procured from the mobile said sources.

The mobile Call Detail Record (CDR) shall give details as to whether he was in contact with someone. The Chat and video calls will also be checked by the SFSL.

Similarly, the blood stained clothes of deceased Nab Das shall also be sent to the SFSL.