NAAC team assesses quality and standards of Anthropology Dept in Utkal University

Bhubaneswar: A team from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) recently visited Utkal University’s Anthropology Department.

A five-member NAAC team visited the University with the aim to measure the department’s quality and standards. The team was given a tour of the department and visited the cultural museum, biological laboratory, and archaeology laboratory during their visit.

They were also provided with a presentation by the Department’s Head Dr. Kanhu Charan Satpathy with regard to ongoing research efforts and future plans.

Also Read: Utkal University Gears Up To Host 3-Day Inter-University Literary & Cultural Meet

The Anthropology Department took great pride in showcasing its achievements and facilities during the team’s visit. The department had prepared for the occasion and provided the team with a comprehensive overview of its teachers’ and students’ research and academic activities.

The NAAC team was pleased by the department’s participation in the publication of articles in many newspapers. The rich cultural representation of the department was also unambiguous in its décor, which mirrored the core of the field. Overall, the Department’s efforts were extremely noteworthy and contributed to the NAAC team’s successful visit.