Mystery looms over death of Cuttack youth Tushar: Another D named comes to light

Cuttack: In a recent development in the mysterious death of Cuttack youth Tushar Kanta, the messages and audio recordings with his girlfriend have come to the fore. From the recovered evidences it has been ascertained that the girl had threatened Tushar to kill him.

Reportedly, the family has alleged that this is a pre planned murder by Tushar’s girlfriend and her ex-boyfriend. It has also been alleged that her elder sister and her three cousin brothers are also involved in the murder mystery.

The recovered call records have showed that Tushar had received repeated phone calls from a number saved as ‘D’ on August 3.

Tushar’s sister has asked the police officials to follow the recovered evidences and ascertain the identity of ‘D’.

Earlier on Friday, Tushar’s family has filed an FIR at the Cantonment Police Station.

It is to be noted that Tushar went missing on the night of August 2. As he did not return home, his parents had lodged a complaint at the Cantonment police station on August 3. Acting on the complaint, police began a search operation and found his motorcycle near Dhabaleswar Ghat of Mahanadi on Thursday morning.