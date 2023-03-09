Mysterious pigeon caught in Paradip to be sent to SFL Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A suspected spy pigeon was caught from a fishing boat off the coast of Paradip in Odisha on Wednesday, said reports.

Furthermore, it is to be noted that the spy pigeon will be sent to the State Forensic Laboratory (SFL) in Bhubaneswar for examination on Thursday.

The suspected spy pigeon that was fitted with a tiny camera and an electronic chip. Some fishermen had found the pigeon on their boat while fishing in the sea.

The fishermen handed over the suspected pigeon to the Paradip Marine police station yesterday. The pigeon had some writings on its wings in foreign language which are being investigated.

Further detailed report awaited in this matter.