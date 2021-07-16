Mysterious Death Of Parlakhemundi ACF: Wife, Family Members statement to be recorded

Gajapati: In the mysterious death case of Parlakhemundi Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) Soumya Ranjan Mohapatra, statement of wife Bidybharti Panda and her family members will be recorded at Parlakhemundi police station on Friday.

The statement of family members of the deceased ACF Mohapatra will also be recorded. The call details of the those who are charged of murder will also be investigated.

The official residence of ACF will be reopened today infront of the family members. The scientific team will also conduct investigation into the matter.

On July 12, the official reportedly sustained critical burn injuries in a fire mishap at his residence in Parlakhemundi and later succumbed while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Cuttack.