Mysterious death of Paralakhemundi ACF: Police seize Bidyabharati’s mobile phones

Paralakhemundi: In a major development in the mysterious death of Paralakhemundi Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) Saumya Ranjan Mohapatra, police seized the mobile phones of his wife Bidyabharati Panda on Monday.

A six-member team of Paralakhemundi police reportedly seized Bidyabharati’s two mobile phones after questioning her over the death of ACF Saumya Ranjan Mohapatra, her husband.

The investigating team is slated to visit her house tomorrow again to interrogate further over Saumya Ranjan’s death.

It is to be noted there that Bidyabharati came under police scanner after Saumya Ranjan’s father Abhiram Mohapatra filed a murder case against her. Besides, he alleged that she was torturing Saumya mentally and had an illicit relationship with Paralakhemundi DFO Keshari Behera.

Earlier in the day, Abhiram submitted a memorandum to the Odisha DGP alleging the involvement of a lady IIC of Gajapati who is an acquaintance of ACFO’s wife.

Abhiram also demanded lie detection test of ACF’s wife Bidyabharati Panda, Paralakhemundi DFO Keshari Behera, and cook Manmath Kamba and seizure of their mobile phones.