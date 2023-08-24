Mysterious death of a security guard in Puri of Odisha, probe underway

Puri: In a tragic incident, the mysterious death of a security guard in Puri of Odisha has been reported on Wednesday.

The deceased security guard has been identified as Prakash Chandra Mohapatra of Alasara in the Satyabadi area of Puri district.

The security guard was working as a security guard in a private organization in Digabarani square. It is alleged that a worker of the organization left him in the hospital and fled.

The Sea Beach Police Station is investigating into the incident. Detailed reports awaited in this matter.