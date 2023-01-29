My husband is mentally unstable, says wife of ASI who shot Naba Das

Bhubaneswar: In the case of the attack on the Health and family Welfare Minister Naba Das, the ASI who shot the minister is mentally unstable said his wife.

The wife of the ASI Gopal Das, who shot at the Minister was suffering from mental ailments and had High Blood Pressure (BP).

The wife further added that, he was on medications. His wife also added that, she did not know whether he had enmity with Minister Naba Das.

According to reports, police ASI Gopal Das has shot the Health Minister Naba Das. “The accused has been detained. Strong action will be taken against the ASI following an investigation,” said the SDPO of Brajrajnagar.

The Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik visited Naba Das at Apollo Hospital in Bhubaneswar. The CM reached Apollo Hospital in Bhubaneswar to enquire about the health condition of Naba Das.

The Health and Family Welfare Minister according to reports is in a critical condition. The Health Minister Naba Das was shot in Jharsuguda district of Odisha earlier in the day.

The bullet hit Naba Das on his chest. He had gone to participate in a program in Brajrajnagar. The incident took place in Gandhi square. The Health minister was rushed to the District Headquarter Hospital in a critical condition. Five rounds of bullet have been fired at the Minister.