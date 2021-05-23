MVI Dies Of Covid In Mayurbhanj District Of Odisha

Mayurbhanj: In Mayurbhanj district, the number of Covid infections is on the rise, and the death toll has also risen sharply, an MVI has recently succumbed to the disease.

Many people have died prematurely due to the deadly coronavirus.

In a tragic incident, in Rairangpur, Kanda Naik, 40, a senior MVI (Motor Vehicle Inspector) working at the Rairangpur Additional Regional Transport Office, has died of Covid.

He succumbed at a private clinic in Bhubaneswar yesterday while undergoing treatment for Covid.

The news has cast a shadow of gloom in his ancestral village of Pokhria in Bijatala block. The late Kanda Naik was a benevolent, sociable and sweet-spoken man.