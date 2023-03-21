MV checking: Malkangiri police collects Rs 3.38 lakh fine in just 3 hrs

Malkangiri: Malkangiri police reportedly collected Rs 3.38 lakh fine in just 3 hours during the checking of vehicles as per the Motor Vehicle (MV) rules.

As per reports, the Malkangiri RTO officials and Police personnel conducted checking at different locations of the district headquarters town today.

During the checking, the law enforcement team collected Rs 3.38 lakh fine from the people who either did not wear helmets or did not have documents of the vehicles as per the MV Act.

As many as 79 bikes were also seized while the driving licenses of 27 people were cancelled during the checking, said sources.

As per reports, a total of 64 people were killed in road accident in 2020 in the district. It rose to 72 and 96 in 2021 and 2022 respectively.

Rush driving is one of the main reasons for the rising number of road accidents in the district. Therefore, people should follow the traffic rules, or else the district police would begin the zero intolerance policy, said SP Nitish Wadhwani.