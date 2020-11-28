Bhadrak Bus fine

MV Act Violation: Overloaded Bus Slapped With 10,000 Fine In Odisha

By WCE 6

Bhadrak: An overloaded private bus was slapped with Rs.10,000 fine by Regional Transport Office (RTO) for violating traffic rules in Rajghat Chak of Bhadrak district in Odisha.

Reportedly, the private bus was on its way from Chandabali area to Bhadrak when its was intercepted by the Bhadrak Town police for overloading with passengers near the bypass of Rajghat chak.

The bus was challaned Rs. 10,00 fine for violation of the traffic rules under the new MV act, tweeted Bhadrak Regional Transport Office(RTO).

