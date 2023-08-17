Mutilated body of youth recovered from railway tracks in Odisha

Tangi: In a shocking incident, the mutilated body of a youth was found from a railway track under Khurda division in Odisha.

According to reliable reports, the dismembered body of an unidentified youth was recovered from the railway track near Solari Station.

The incident has taken place under Khordha Railway Division. The body was seized by Balugaon Railway Division Police.



Detailed reports awaited in this matter.