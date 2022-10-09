Mutilated body of youth recovered after two days in Keonjhar

Keonjhar: The youth who had gone to watch a football match two days ago, his mutilated body has been recovered near Jamubahali hill under Ghasipura police station limits of Anandpur here in Odisha today.

The deceased has been identified as Baidyanath Marandi a resident of Jhinkipata village.

According to reports, on Friday, Baidyanath informed his family members that he was going to see a football match.

However, he did not return to the house and did not respond to any phone calls from his family members.

Suspecting something fishy, Baidyanath’s family members lodged a missing complaint at the local police station.

Soon, the police initiated a search operation as per the missing complaint.

Later, the police recovered the mutilated body Baidyanath, seized it today.

As per reports, the police has spotted some marks of bruises on different parts of Baidyanath’s body.

In the meantime, the family members of Baidyanath have alleged that he was murdered and thrown on the spot.

The police has initiated a probe into the matter in the direction of a alleged murder.

It is to be noted that in a similar incident on October 4, mutilated body of a youth was recovered from the premises of a school in Ganjam district of Odisha. Investigation into the matter is underway.