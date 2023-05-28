Mutilated body of youth found near railway track in Odisha’s Balangir dist

Balangir: In a tragic incident, the mutilated body of a youth was found near the railway track in Balangir district of Odisha. The incident took place in Kantabanji of the district.

The deceased has been identified as Nityananda Sagaria of Jhupudi Pada in Kantabanji.

As per reports, Nityananda had gone to out of State to work as a migrant labourer. He returned home a few days back. Yesterday night he went from the home and did not return. Hence, his family members searched for him but in vain. And today morning his mutilated body was found near the railway track near Trolley pada.

After getting information Kantabanji GRP and RPF officers reached the spot today morning and seized the body. Further investigation of the case is underway.

While the exact reason of his death is yet to be ascertained, from preliminary investigation it has been known that he might have committed suicide due to family disturbance.

