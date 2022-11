Mutilated body of youth found in Soro of Odisha

Soro: The mutilated body of an unidentified youth was recovered from Gaudiya near Markona railway station on Tuesday.

The incident has been reported from Soro block of Balasore.

The locals spotted the dismembered body of the unidentified youth and immediately informed the Soro police.

The police have reached the spot and are investigating as to whether it is a suicide or murder.

Further details awaited.