Mutilated body of woman found in garbage dump in Odisha’s Khurda

The mutilated body of a woman was found from the roadside garbage dump in Khurda district of Odisha on Thursday.

State
By Sudeshna Panda 0
body of woman in khurda
Representational Image

Khurda: The mutilated body of a woman was found from the roadside garbage dump in Khurda district of Odisha on Thursday, said reliable reports.

According to reports, this shocking incident has been reported from Banpur police station limits under ​​Khurda district this morning.

The body of the woman was recovered from a roadside garbage dump in a dismembered state, said reliable reports.

Must Read

Naba Das murder case: accused Gopal Das produced in Court

Woman found hanging in hotel room in Bhubaneswar!

Shocking, father kills and hangs daughter and lover in…

The incident has been reported from near the Banpur Galua square. A deep wound was found on the left side of the deceased woman’s neck.

There has been fear among the local residents about how the dead body of a woman was dumped at the side of such a crowded road. The locals immediately informed the police, said latest reports.

The police immediately reached the spot and started investigation into the matter. The woman is said to be from the local area. A detailed report in this matter is awaited.

You might also like
State

President Draupadi Murmu to attend several events during her visit to Odisha

State

Deep depression to cause heavy rainfall across Odisha

State

Abandoned newborn boy rescued in Bhubaneswar

State

Man shot dead by son-in-law’s brother in Odisha’s Ganjam district

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans