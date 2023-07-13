Mutilated body of woman found in garbage dump in Odisha’s Khurda

Khurda: The mutilated body of a woman was found from the roadside garbage dump in Khurda district of Odisha on Thursday, said reliable reports.

According to reports, this shocking incident has been reported from Banpur police station limits under ​​Khurda district this morning.

The body of the woman was recovered from a roadside garbage dump in a dismembered state, said reliable reports.

The incident has been reported from near the Banpur Galua square. A deep wound was found on the left side of the deceased woman’s neck.

There has been fear among the local residents about how the dead body of a woman was dumped at the side of such a crowded road. The locals immediately informed the police, said latest reports.

The police immediately reached the spot and started investigation into the matter. The woman is said to be from the local area. A detailed report in this matter is awaited.