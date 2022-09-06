Mutilated body of woman found from forest in Sundergarh district, murder suspected

Sundergarh: The mutilated body of a woman was found from the forest in Sundergarh district of Odisha on Tuesday. It has been suspected that she was killed and then her body was thrown in the jungle.

The body of the woman has been recovered from the jungle in between Bonai and Deogarh district boarder under Tikayatpali Police limits.

The deceased has been identified as Pathani Bhuyan of Katei village near Tileibani under Tikayatpali Police station.

As per reports, after death of her husband she was living along with her son and was working as a labourer for livelihood.

Though it seems to be a case of murder the reason behind the crime is yet to be ascertained. It has been suspected that after killing her, someone had dragged the body from one place to other. From the circumstantial evidences it has been suspected that some miscreants have killed her and thrown in the forest.

After the body was found, Police swung into action. Bonai SDPO has reached the spot along with the scientific team and other police personnel. Investigation of the case is underway.