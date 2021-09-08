Mutilated body of old man recovered from pond in Odisha’s Gajapati dist

Mohana: The mutilated dead body of an old man has been recovered from the pond on Wednesday in the Gajapati district of Odisha. The body has been sent to MKCG Medical for autopsy.

The deceased has been identified as Sukadev Jani, the father of Sitaram Jani of Baunsuri village under Chandragiri Police Out Post and Mohana Police limits in the district.

As per reports, Sukadev was missing since last Monday. Accordingly, his family members had filed a complaint in the Police Station in this regard. However, on Wednesday, the locals spotted his dead body floating in the water of the village pond and informed Police.

After being alerted Police reached the spot. The body was fished out of the pond water by the Fire Services personnel. Mohana Police seized the body and sent it to the MKCG Medical College and Hosptal for autopsy. Further investigation of the case is underway.