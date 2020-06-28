Mutilated Body Of Minor Boy
Representational Image

Mutilated Body Of Minor Boy Recovered From River In Odisha’s Malkangiri

By KalingaTV Bureau

Chitrakonda: Mutilated body of a minor boy was found floating in Sileru river in Chitrakonda area of Malkangiri district of Odisha. The boy, has been identified as Kailash Majhi. He is said to be around 9-years-old.

 The boy went missing yesterday as he had gone to bathe in the river.

The family members claim that the boy was dragged by a crocodile while he was taking bath in the river yesterday. Today, his mutilated body has been recovered from the  river. 

Police have reached the spot and further investigation is underway.

