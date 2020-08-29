Must Know For Aadhaar Card Holders! Aadhaar Update Will Now Cost You 100 Rupees

By KalingaTV Bureau

Aadhaar is used as a proof of identity and address across the country. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has shared some updates regarding demographics or biometric details. A user who has an Aadhaar card can make changes in Aadhaar either by visiting the Aadhaar Enrollment Center (Aadhaar Service Center) or through the website.

Documents for changing the details of Aadhaar: UIDAI said in a tweet that whether you make a change in your Aadhaar or make many changes, you will have to pay a charge of Rs 100 for biometric updates. At the same time, if you only make changes in the demographic details, then only 50 rupees will have to be paid for it.

To do this, the user has to submit documents to change the demographic information such as name or address or date of birth. The UIDAI has listed 32 documents which are accepted as proof of identity. Any of these documents can be used to update the information.

Changes that can be made without documents: Some changes in Aadhaar can be done without any document verification. For example, photos on mobile number, Aadhaar card can be changed without any documentation. In addition, biometrics, gender and email IDs can also be changed or updated without detail.

Users can also book an appointment at the Aadhaar service center to avail services like Aadhaar enrollment, update name, address, gender, mobile number, email ID, date of birth or biometrics. Till now only few service centers have appointment facility.

