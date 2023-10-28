Music director Swarup Nayak’s last rites conducted with full State honours in Cuttack

Cuttack: The funeral of eminent Odia music director and lyricist Swarup Nayak, who breathed his last yesterday was conducted with full state honours at the SatiChoura crematorium in Cuttack today.

Swarup, who was also a lyricist, singer and actor, died after fighting a prolonged throat cancer at a private hospital in Cuttack. A pall of gloom has descended among the Odia music lovers and the film fraternity following his death.

He has worked as music director for a number of Odia films while he has a number of popular and hit songs to his credit. Born on February 8, 1947 he had started his career in Odia films at an early age. In 1962 he acted as a child artist in ‘Jayadev’. Later, in 1984 he initiated his journey as a music director from Odia film ‘Hira Nila’.

He was the music director of Odia film ‘Kathantara’. He has worked as a music director in about 41 films. Himansu Sekhar Khatua, director of SRFTI has condoled the demise of Nayak. Also, Dr Iti Samanta, editor of ‘Kadambini’ magazine has expressed grief over demise of the great music director.

Nayak has also lent voice in about six films as a singer while he has written lyrics in about 30 films.