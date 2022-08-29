Murderous attack by inmates leaves prisoner critical inside jail in Puri

Puri: A notorious prisoner was brutally attacked with some sharp weapons by a group of inmates in Puri jail here in Odisha today.

The notorious prisoner named Papu was arrested by the Sea Beach police on August 23 for allegedly asking for extortion money. He was lodged in Puri jail following his arrest, sources said.

However, Papu was attacked inside the jail by some unidentified inmates who tried to kill him by slitting his throat with sharp weapons, but the reason behind the murderous attack on him is yet to be ascertained, added the sources.

Immediately, the jail officials rescued Papu and rushed him to Puri District Headquarter Hospital (DHH) for treatment.

Meanwhile, the matter is under investigation by the police.