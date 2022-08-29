Murderous attack by inmates leaves prisoner critical inside jail in Puri

Murderous attack by inmates leaves prisoner critical inside jail in Puri

By KalingaTV Bureau 0 0

Puri: A notorious prisoner was brutally attacked with some sharp weapons by a group of inmates in Puri jail here in Odisha today.

The notorious prisoner named Papu was arrested by the Sea Beach police on August 23 for allegedly asking for extortion money. He was lodged in Puri jail following his arrest, sources said.

However, Papu was attacked inside the jail by some unidentified inmates who tried to kill him by slitting his throat with sharp weapons, but the reason behind the murderous attack on him is yet to be ascertained, added the sources.

Immediately, the jail officials rescued Papu and rushed him to Puri District Headquarter Hospital (DHH) for treatment.
Meanwhile, the matter is under investigation by the police.

You might also like
State

Odisha: Another 243 patients recovered from Covid virus, details here

State

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik honours sports persons with Biju Patnaik Awards

State

Police Nab Notorious Looters Gang In Bhubaneswar

State

Banks in Odisha to remain closed on Nuakhai

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.