Murder In Puri, Odisha Allegedly Due To Earlier Enmity

Puri: A man has been allegedly murdered due to and earlier enmity. The incident has taken place in Benagaon village, Kanas tehsil, Puri district.

According to sources, a man named Raghunath Mohanty had gone to buy gold. He had had a heated argument with another man, Lulu Paikaray.

It has been alleged that the argument got heated and Lulu repeatedly hit Raghunath with a boulder causing his death.

The police reached the spot and seized a bike and a blood stained boulder.

The dead body has been sent for postmortem. Further investigation into the matter is on.