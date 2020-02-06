Murder Puri
Representational image (File Photo)

Murder In Puri, Odisha Allegedly Due To Earlier Enmity

By KalingaTV Bureau
Puri: A man has been allegedly murdered due to and earlier enmity. The incident has taken place in Benagaon village, Kanas tehsil,  Puri district.

According to sources, a man named Raghunath Mohanty had gone to buy gold. He had had a heated argument with another man, Lulu Paikaray.

It has been alleged that the argument got heated and Lulu repeatedly hit Raghunath with a boulder causing his death.

The police reached the spot and seized a bike and a blood stained boulder.

The dead body has been sent for postmortem. Further investigation into the matter is on.

