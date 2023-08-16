Murder in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar, Police keeps an eye on Daughter-in-Law

Bhubaneswar: In a recent incident that unfolded on August 15, an elderly woman was found dead with her throat slit in Khandagiri. Her daughter-in-law was also found lying unconscious inside their house. The incident took place at a house in Khandagiri Bari area of Bhubaneswar.

In the latest update on the case, the police is considering the daughter-in-law as the prime suspect in the case and is keeping a close eye on her.

The deceased has been identified as Mada Palai of Belaguntha area of Ganjam district while her daughter-in-law was identified as Baisakhi Palai.

Mada’s son, who saw the duo in a pool of blood, informed the police about the incident.

Soon a team of cops from the local police station rushed to the spot with a scientific team and carried out the investigation. Bhubaneswar DCP Prateek Singh also reached the crime spot.

Mada’s body was sent to the Capital hospital for postmortem while Baisakhi was rushed to the hospital for immediate treatment. On the other hand, the forensic team have recovered several items from the crime scene.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. The police is trying to find the answers to many unanswered questions such as whether the case was of robbery, murder or the outcome of a family dispute.