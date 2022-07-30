Murder Convict Who Escaped From Cuttack Hospital, Apprehended

Cuttack: The murder convict who had allegedly escaped from Acharya Harihar Regional Cancer Centre in Cuttack on Friday was apprehended near Tankapani road in Bhubaneswar today by Manglabag police.

The accused identified as Muku Santa (50) of Koraput was lodged at Chowdwar Jail and being brought regularly to the Acharya Harihar Regional Cancer Centre for treatment as he was suffering from Cancer.

However, on Thursday, he was discharged from the hospital and the jail staff escorting him decided to return to the jail on Friday.

Later, at around 7.30 am on Friday, the jail staff had gone for some work and when the jail staff did not come for a long time, he took advantage of this and escaped.