Murder Convict flees from Cancer hospital in Cuttack

Cuttack: A murder convict who was serving a sentence in Chowdwar Jail allegedly escaped from Acharya Harihar Regional Cancer Centre in Cuttack on Friday.

The murder convict has been identified as Muku Santa, a resident of Bepariguda of Koraput.

According to reports, Muku Santa was earlier arrested and was lodged at Koraput Circle Jail. As he was suffering from Cancer, he was shifted to Chowdwar jail last year for treatment.

A complaint has been lodged with Manglabag Police in this regard.

However, on Thursday, he was discharged from the hospital and the jail staff escorting him decided to return to the jail on Friday.

Later, at around 7.30 am on Friday, the jail staff had gone for some work and when the jail staff did not come for a long time, he took advantage of this and escaped.

Police have launched a manhunt to nab the absconding convict.