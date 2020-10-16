Raipur: Former Brajarajnagar MLA Anup Sai, who was lodged in a jail in Chhattisgarh in connection with a double murder case of Chhattisgarh, has been admitted to a private hospital in Raigarh after his health condition worsened.

Sai had tested positive for COVID-19 in August while lodged in Raigarh jail and admitted in the ICU of Escort Fortis Hospital. He was again sent to jail after his recovery.

However, he was granted a two-month interim bail on September 25 as his health condition deteriorated.

The three-time legislator from Odisha was arrested by Chhattisgarh police in February this year for his alleged involvement in the murder of Kalpana Das (32) and her 14-year-old daughter in a forest at Hamirpur in Chhattisgarh in 2016.