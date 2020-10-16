Anup Sai Tests Covid Positive

Murder Accused Ex-MLA Anup Sai Health Deteriorates, Hospitalised

By KalingaTV Bureau

Raipur: Former Brajarajnagar MLA Anup Sai, who was lodged in a jail in Chhattisgarh in connection with a double murder case of Chhattisgarh, has been admitted to a private hospital in Raigarh after his health condition worsened.

Sai had tested positive for COVID-19 in August while lodged in Raigarh jail and admitted in the ICU of Escort Fortis Hospital. He was again sent to jail after his recovery.

However, he was granted a two-month interim bail on September 25 as his health condition deteriorated.

The three-time legislator from Odisha was arrested by Chhattisgarh police in February this year for his alleged involvement in the murder of Kalpana Das (32) and her 14-year-old daughter in a forest at Hamirpur in Chhattisgarh in 2016.

You might also like
State

CM Naveen Patnaik Turns 75, Birthday Wishes Pour In From Across The Country

State

15 more succumb to COVID-19 in Odisha, death toll mounts to 1104

State

Odisha reports 2138 COVID positives today, Tally rises to 2,64,149

State

NEET result 2020 to be announced today, Check details

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.