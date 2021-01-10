Mumbai ATS Team Arrests Man From Odisha’s Koraput For Inter-State Ganja Smuggling

Koraput: A team of Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) from Nagpur branch in Mumbai reached Jeypore in Koraput district of Odisha and arrested a person for his alleged involvement in an inter-state Ganja smuggling on Saturday.

The ATS identified the accused as Mukund Pangi of Kalguda village under Jeypore Police limits.

According to reports, Mukund was allegedly transporting cannabis to Nagpur of Maharashtra from the district.

Acting on a tip-off, the ATS team along with the help of Jeypore Police conducted a raid and apprehended the accused yesterday late night from his village.

Meanwhile, the accused has been taken to Nagpur for further interrogation, said sources adding that he will also be produced before the concerned court.

