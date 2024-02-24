Multiple Maoist dump recovered from forest in Odisha’s Malkangiri

Malkangiri: The BSF troops carried out an operation in the Silakota Reserve Forest area under Podia Police limits in Malkangiri district of Odisha on Saturday and located multiple Maoist dumps. The seizure list include IEDs, Cordex, Gelatine sticks, Electric wire etc.

As per reports, on the basis of specific information the BSF troops of 142 Bn BSF on Saturday carried out an operation in the general area of Silakota Reserve Forest.

During intensive search in the targeted area, the ops party located multiple Maoist dumps, buried beneath multiple trees located closely at a distance of 04 mtrs from each other and at a distance of approximately 300 mtrs inside the jungle from the connecting road axis of village Bapanpalli and Silakota along the Silakota Reserve Forest.

It is to be noted that BSF has been carrying out relentless operations in highly Naxal affected district of Malkangiri in South Odisha.

Such recoveries would certainly dent Maoist strategy and dampen their spirits to take on ever-growing dominance of Security Forces.

Earlier these area used to be highly influenced by Maoists and their sympathizers. The Maoist outfits would keep IEDs, Arms and IED making materials at isolated places to be used against the SFs/Police operating in these areas.

In the wake of recovery, further combing and search operations would continue to make the area safe for Security Forces as well as for the inhabitants of the area.