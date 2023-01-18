Multiple injured in stampede during Malyabanta Mahotsav in Malkangiri

Malkangiri: A stampede at the Malyabanta Mahotsav that is held in Malkangiri has left at least three people injured. The stampede occurred on Tuesday night during the cultural festival that is held every year in Malkangiri. The event witnessed a large crowd, which led to the stampede.

According to reports, Tuesday was the concluding day of the event, and about 40,000 people had gathered at DNK ground to enjoy the last night of the festival.

DNK ground, which has a maximum capacity of 30,000 was overcrowded due to the large number of people gathered in inadequate amount of space. This led to a stampede like situation which led to at least three people getting injured. They were rushed to district headquarter hospital. They have been declared to be stable as of now.

Malkangiri Malyabanta was organised in the district after two years of the Covid gap.

It should be noted here that this incident comes on the heels of the stampede on the Gopinathpur-Badamba T Bridge in Athagarh, Cuttack on Saturday, where one person had died and as many as 20 suffered critical injuries.