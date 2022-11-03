Multiple injured in 3 different road accidents in Mayurbhanj district

Baripada: Six people have been grievously injured in three different road accidents in various parts of Mayurbhanj district.

A car hit a traffic barricade set up on NH-18 passing through Sankacha which comes under Jharpokharia police station in Mayurbhanj district. As a result of the impact, the car was thrown away around 50 feet. Four people were critically injured in the accident. The people who were injured were rescued immediately and transported to a hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile one person was severely injured when a truck and an ambulance were involved in a head on collision. The accident happened at Palabani which is in Baripada town.

Yet another accident happened in another part of Mayurbhanj district.

In this case, a goods truck and a Traveller collided head on with each other. The driver of the Traveller, Mann Bahadur was seriously injured due to the impact. Upon being informed about the accident, the fire department reached the spot of incident. They rescued the people who were injured. All the injured people were admitted in Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College for treatment.