Mukhyamantri Sikshya Puraskar Yojana launched in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday announced Mukhyamantri Sikshya Puraskar Yojana (Chief Minister Education Award Plan) during an event. An amount to the tune of Rs 100 cr to be provided to transformed and schools under this plan. In a year about 50 thousand students will get the award.

As per reports, the CM today launched the Mukhyamantri Sikshya Puraskar Yojana. Under this plan schools, students, institutes, head masters, sarpanch and school managing committee and alumni can be awarded for their excellence. The award will be given in block, district and State level. 50thousand students, 1500 head masters, sarpanch are eligible to be included under this plan . Attending a function at a function in Unit 9, the CM announced it.

On this occasion, the CM also launched DG locker arrangement fro the Council of Higher Secondary Education. The certificates, mark sheets and other documents of students can be kept at this virtual locker. There will not be chances of losing or theft of the documents in this system.

On this occasion the CM said that making the students prepared to face the challenge of time is the main objective of 5T transformation of schools.