Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has decided to let MSME units resume operations to ensure their workers stay within the premises while adhering to social distancing norms during the second phase of the lockdown in the state.

Industrial units/MSME units ensuring workers to stay within the industrial premises/ estates and adhering to social distancing norms and other government instructions as approved by respective district collectors will be opened during the second phase lockdown period, a state government statement said.

The state has extended the lockdown period till April 30 to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Besides, the government has announced relaxations for activities under agriculture and allied sectors, forest and drinking water.

Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Pradeep Jena listed the services exempted during the extended lockdown period.

Agriculture and allied activities such as movement of agri machines, opening of cold storages and application for crop loan are exempted while all kinds of fisheries, allied activities and veterinary activities would continue during the lockdown, said Jena.

Besides, Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) scheme will continue in the state during the lockdown.

Activities of Forest and Environment Department such as plantation/nursery activities, kendu leaf operations, collection of minor forest products, processing and marketing, creation and maintenance of water bodies for wild animals will continue.

However, there will be no such relaxation in Bhubaneswar as the government has decided to bring a separate order for the capital city, which has emerged as a coronavirus hotspot in the state.