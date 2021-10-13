MS Law University in Cuttack accorded UGC status

By WCE 5
MS Law University in Cuttack accorded UGC status

Cuttack: Madhusudan Law University, Cuttack has been included in the list of Universities established as per section 2 (f) of the UGC Act, 1956. The University will soon be able to receive central assistance under the section 12(b) of the UGC Act. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan intimated about it in a tweet on Wednesday.

“The eight decade-old institution named after Utkal Gourab Madhubabu is one of the best law colleges in the region. The central government is committed to transform the higher education landscape as per the vision of PM Shri Narendra Modi and in line with the NEP,” Pradhan also said.

Madhusudan Law University has been established with effect from 28.04.2021 under the Odisha Universities Act, 1989 (Odisha Act 5 of 1989) as per a notification issued on April 7, 2021 issued by the Government of Odisha as a State University.

Regarding granting of the UGC status to Madhusudan Law College the University Grants Commission (UGC) wrote to the Registrar of MS Law University, Station Road, Cuttack, Odisha. In the letter it was said, “The University is empowered to award degrees as specified by the UGC under section 22 of the UGC Act by conductin courses through its own departments, its constituent colleges and or through its affiliated colleges in regular mode with the approval of concerned statutory bodies and Statutory councils, whenev it is required. The name of the University has been included in the list of Univs established as per section 2 (f) of UGC Act, 1956.”

Also read: Manish Anurag death case: Two accused surrender at Phulbani police station 
You might also like
State

State

DMK leader Kanimozhi Karunanidhi meets Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, raises NEET issue…

State

Congress Bhawan in the capital city of Odisha vandalised

State

AMD Recruitment 2021: Notification out for several vacant posts; Apply now

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

buy ivermectin for covid buy ivermectin for humans buy cialis cialis online