MPLADS in Odisha Can be Used for the Fight Against Coronavirus

Bhubaneswar/New Delhi: In order to fight coronavirus outbreak, the government has allowed use of Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) for procurement of urgent medical equipment, a Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation circular said.

The Odisha government has also accepted and welcomed this decision. It has decided to use the fund to fight against this dangerous coronavirus outbreak.

This will facilitate Members of Parliament to recommend funds for the purchase of equipment for government hospitals/dispensaries for medical testing and screening of patients and in setting up other related facilities in their respective constituencies.

As per the amendments to MPLADS Guidelines, MPs can now utilise funds under MPLADS for procurement of infra-Red thermometers (Non-contact) to enable doctors and medical personnel to record and track a person’s temperature.

“Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) Kits to keep the medical personnel well-protected and enable them to function efficiently by minimising the risk of transmission,” the notification stated.

It also stated that with the help of these funds, thermal imaging scanners or cameras for railway stations, airports and other points of entry which allow detecting of temperature from a safe distance can also be purchased.

“Corona testing kits approved by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, ICU ventilator and isolation/quarantine wards within their approved facilities and face masks, gloves, and sanitizers for medical personnel can be procured,” the circular stated.

The government has also allowed procurement of any other medical equipment recommended by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for prevention, control, and treatment of COVID-19.

(Inputs From: IANS)