MP Sasmit Patra Nominated As Member Of Consultative Committee For Ministry Of Coal And Mines

Bhubaneswar: Member of Parliament ( MP Rajya Sabha) Sasmit Patra from Odisha, has been nominated as member of the Consultative Committee for the Ministry of Coal and Mines.

It is noteworthy that, Sasmit Patra has ceased to be a regular member of the Consultative Committee for the Ministry of Law and Justice.

The letter in this regard has been passed and approved under the hand and seal of Anil Kumar, the Under Secretary to the Government of India.

Sasmit Patra is a member of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD). Since 28 June 2019, he is the member of the Parliament of India representing Odisha in the Rajya Sabha.