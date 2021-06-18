MP Anubhav Mohanty backs doctors over violence against healthcare workers

By IANS
MP Anubhav Mohanty backs doctors
Picture Credit: IANS

New Delhi: As Indian Medical Association (IMA) members and doctors across India staged a protest over violence against healthcare workers, they got backing from Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Lok Sabha MP Anubhav Mohanty who said that “doctors need our support”.

Mohanty said: “Over the past one and a half years, we have gone through unimaginable pain, trauma and suffering brought to us by the coronavirus. And we have seen how the doctors and healthcare workers have put in so much extra efforts to ensure that we are safe and we are treated if we catch the virus, without even caring for their own health and that of their family members.”

Citing the reports of violence against doctors as depressing, the BJD leader said, “they need our support, they need us in these testing times”.

“They are working for us, treating us and the least we should do is to give them enough love, respect, and a sense of comfort when we meet them,” Mohanty said.

He urged everyone to respect and love the doctors and healthcare professionals, who are around us taking care of us and our families.

“Small efforts will go a long way in boosting their morale and spreading smiles all over,” Mohanty, who is also a famous Odia actor said.

His remarks came as lakhs of doctors of the IMA are observing a nationwide protest urging the government to enhance the security of the healthcare workers in all medical facilities across the country.

The protesting doctors are also demanding that the Central government bring a law to deal with violence against doctors.

You might also like
State

Groom dies of Covid 4 days before marriage in Odisha’s Bhadrak: Watch

State

Sukinda tehsildar suspended for dancing at brother’s wedding without mask

State

Sevayats to undergo 4 rounds of Covid test before participation in Puri Rath Yatra

State

Woman Maoist killed in encounter in Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.