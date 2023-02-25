MP Achyuta Samanta reviews developmental works in Kandhamal

Phulbani: Kandhamal MP Achyuta Samanta, on his two-day visit to his constituency, attended several local programs and reviewed some developmental works.

Samanta held a meeting with Biju Janata Dal (BJD) district president Saroj Karna, Kandhamal BJD Mahila President Poonam Kanhar, District Youth President Bishnu Charan Mallick, District Presidents of Biju Yuva Janata Dal (BYJD) Sunil Shetty and other senior party leaders in Phulbani.

Later, the Kandhamal MP inaugurated CT SCAN unit at the District Headquarter Hospital in Phulbani. Besides, he met Ashish Ishwar Patil, the Collector & District Magistrate of Kandhamal at the Collectorate.

Samanta attended the local program at Sarangagada and annual cultural function of Adivasi College in Baliguda.

Samanta also met Satyaranjan Sahoo, the Collector & District Magistrate of Boudh at the Circuit House in Boudh and then attended the Gandharadhi Lokakala Mahostav.