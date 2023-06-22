MP Achyuta Samanta in Kandhamal; MoU signed for renovation of 20 schools

Kandhamal MP also witnessed signing of an MoU between Power Finance Corporation Limited and Integrated Development Agency.

Phulbani: Founder of KIIT & KISS and MP Achyuta Samanta is in Kandhamal Parliamentarian constituency. Accompanied by the District Collector, he visited the Community Health Centre in Khajuripda and Blood Bank at District Head Quarter Hospital in Phulbani.

Apart from visiting the health centres, Samanta also provided inputs from his own experience in building healthcare facilities and extended his best wishes.

This apart, the Kandhamal MP also witnessed signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Power Finance Corporation Limited and Integrated Development Agency in Baliguda for the renovation and improvement of educational and allied infrastructures of 20 schools in Kandhamal district with a cost of Rs 6 Crore.

Kandhamal District collector Ashish Ishwar Patil and other senior officials also were present during the MoU signing event.

