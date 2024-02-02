MP Achyuta Samanta holds public meetings, rallies during his visit to Kandhamal

Daringbadi: Kandhamal MP Achyuta Samanta on Friday visited his own constituency, reviewed some projects and took part in several public meetings.

Samanta reportedly took part in as many as 10 public rallies and meeting held in several places including Brahmanigaon, Daringbadi and Baliguda.

While attending the rally, the MP met several people, held discussion with them regarding their problems and solved them immediately.

Samanta also informed the people about the developmental work being done by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. He also attended a joining program of the party in Baliguda.

Over 200 workers of Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) joined the State ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in the presence of the Kandhamal MP, Baliguda Chakramani Kanhar, BJD’s Baliguda president Tuna Das.