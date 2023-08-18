Moving truck catches fire in Rourkela of Odisha, narrow escape for driver

Keonjhar: A moving truck caught fire near Rourkela of Sundargarh district. The driver of the truck had a narrow escape in the incident.

A fully-loaded of moving truck with iron ore caught fire on National Highway 143.

The vehicle, was carrying iron ore from the Koida mining area and was on its way to Rourkela when it accidentally caught fire on the national highway.

According to sources, the driver of the truck noticed smoke coming out of the truck in the rearview mirror. He immediately parked the truck on the roadside. Suddenly the vehicle started burning.

The driver with the help of the locals immediately informed the nearby fire service personnel about the incident.

After receiving information about the incident, fire service personnel and police reached the spot. The fire service officials tried to douse the flames. Meanwhile, the cause of the flames is yet to be ascertained. The cops have also initiated a probe into the matter.

Further detailed reports related to the case are awaited.