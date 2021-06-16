Bhubaneswar: A moving scooty caught fire infront of Rama devi women’s college in Odisha’s capital city on Wednesday. The rider had a narrow escape.

Sources said after filling petrol from the petrol-pump the moving scooty caught fire and the intensity of the fire was so severe that it turned the two-wheeler into ashes completely before it was doused.

On being informed, the fire personnel doused the flames.

While the exact reason behind the fire is yet to be known, it is suspected that the inferno might have been caused due a short-circuit.