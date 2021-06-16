Moving scooty catches fire in capital city of Odisha

By WCE 1

Bhubaneswar: A moving scooty caught fire infront of Rama devi women’s college in Odisha’s capital city on Wednesday. The rider had a narrow escape.

Sources said after filling petrol from the petrol-pump the moving scooty caught fire and the intensity of the fire was so severe that it turned the two-wheeler into ashes completely before it was doused.

Related News

22 kg ganja seized in Odisha, one arrested

Goods-Laden truck rams into pcr-van in Odisha

On being informed, the fire personnel doused the flames.

While the exact reason behind the fire is yet to be known, it is suspected that the inferno might have been caused due a short-circuit.

You might also like
State

Maoists, Security forces exchange fire in Malkangiri district of Odisha

State

Sital Sasthi Festival Concluded Amid Covid Restrictions in Sambalpur

State

22 kg ganja seized in Odisha, one arrested

State

Goods-Laden truck rams into pcr-van in Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.