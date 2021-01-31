Moving Cooty Catches Fire In Nayagarh Of Odisha, Rider Injured

Cooty Catches Fire in Nayagarh

Nayagarh: A moving scooty caught fire on National Highway-57 near Banigocha under Daspalla police limits of Nayagarh district today. The rider had a narrow escape, however, he sustained burn injuries on his back as the blaze spread to his shirt.

Sources said that the intensity of the fire was so severe that it turned the two-wheeler into ashes completely before it was doused.

Some locals rescued the bike rider and rushed him to Nayagarh Hospital in an ambulance. Later, he was shifted to a Bhubaneswar-based hospital for further treatment.

While the exact reason behind the fire is yet to be known, it is suspected that the inferno might have been caused due a short-circuit.

