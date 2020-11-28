Moving Container Carrying Flipkart Logistics Catches Fire in Odisha’s Bhadrak

Bhadrak: Panic gripped passerby as the moving container went up in flames on NH-16 near Dahanigadia square in Bhadrak district today in the morning.

Sources said, the incident took place after the container carrying flipkart logistics hit a Bolero from behind. The container was enroute to Kolkata from Mumbai.

The container’s driver and cleaner sustained minor injuries and the people who were travelling in the Bolero were injured and shifted to Bhadrak District HeadQuarters Hospital (DHH) for medical treatment.

On being informed, the fire tenders reached the spot and doused the flames.

