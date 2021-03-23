Moving Car Catches Fire In Koraput, Passengers Narrowly Escape

Koraput: A moving car reportedly caught fire all of a sudden at Alajangaguda Ghat in Koraput district of Odisha on Tuesday.

One Dhanurjay Hantal along with his friend was going to his native village Tabanayakguda from Sambaiguda village in the car. However, they noticed smoking emitting from the engine of the vehicle following which suspecting possible fire mishap the occupant got out of the car.

Sometime later a fire broke out in the car.

Patangi Police Station In-charge Kaibalya Seth and ASI Subash Nayak who were traveling through the route came across the car and informed about it to Patangi firefighters.

Soon a team of firefighters rushed to the spot and doused the fire, the reason of which is yet to be known. They also pushed aside the vehicle from the middle of the road.