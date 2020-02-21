moving car catches fire

Moving car catches fire in Keonjhar, driver escapes

By KalingaTV Bureau
0 15

Anandpur: Tension prevailed in Kaniari village under Anandpur Sub Division last night after a moving car went on flames and reduced to ashes.

As per the report, the car was heading towards an under-construction water tank in the village when an electric short circuit occurred in its engine and triggered a fire.

Related News

KIIT all set to host the 1st Khelo India University Games…

Odia Cricketer Pragyan Ojha Retires From Cricket

BJD announces presidents of 33 district units in Odisha

6 Critical On ‘Maha Shivaratri’ In Sundargarh As…

As the car went up in flames in a few minutes, the driver whose identity is yet to be ascertained jumped out of it and saved his life.

While some locals immediately swung into action and tried to douse the fire on their own and then called up fire brigade team from Hatadihi for assistance but till then the vehicle had been gutted completely.

You might also like
Sports

KIIT all set to host the 1st Khelo India University Games 2020

State

Odia Cricketer Pragyan Ojha Retires From Cricket

State

BJD announces presidents of 33 district units in Odisha

State

6 Critical On ‘Maha Shivaratri’ In Sundargarh As Boulder Rolls Down Hill

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.