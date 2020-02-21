Anandpur: Tension prevailed in Kaniari village under Anandpur Sub Division last night after a moving car went on flames and reduced to ashes.

As per the report, the car was heading towards an under-construction water tank in the village when an electric short circuit occurred in its engine and triggered a fire.

As the car went up in flames in a few minutes, the driver whose identity is yet to be ascertained jumped out of it and saved his life.

While some locals immediately swung into action and tried to douse the fire on their own and then called up fire brigade team from Hatadihi for assistance but till then the vehicle had been gutted completely.