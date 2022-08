Moving Bus With 20 Passengers Catches Fire In Cuttack Of Odisha

Cuttack: In a shocking incident a moving bus with as many as 20 passengers suddenly caught in Cuttack district of Odisha.

The incident took place in link road area of Cuttack.

The fire was brought under control by the Madhupatna Police and the traffic police.

According to reports the 20 passengers escaped unhurt.

The bus was enroute Bhubaneswar. The bus caught fire due to a short circuit said sources.