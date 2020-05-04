Movement of people for non-essential activities strictly prohibited from 7 PM to 7 AM in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Twin City Police Commissioner Sudhanshu Sarangi on Monday said that movement of individuals, for all non-essential activities, shall remain strictly prohibited between 7 PM to 7 AM across all three zones in the state citing the new guidelines of nationwide lockdown effective from today.

Sarangi took Twitter route to request one and all, except emergency workers, to stay home during this time.

As per lockdown condition effective from today, in all zones & across India, movement out of house is not permitted from 7 PM to 7 AM except for essential purposes.

All are requested to stay home during this time.

All emergency workers & goods are exempt from this restriction. — Dr Sudhanshu Sarangi (@SarangiSudhansu) May 4, 2020

As per the central government guidelines, no movement of people will be allowed from 7 PM to 7 AM. Those aged above 65 years, pregnant women, those with pre-existing medical conditions and children below the age of 10 shall continue to stay at home except for meeting essential requirements and for health purposes.

The third phase of nationwide lockdown with different relaxations in green, orange and red zones has come into effect till the 17th of this month.

On Sunday , the Government of Odisha categorized three districts and Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area as red zone in view of the COVID-19 outbreak. Three other districts include Bhadrak, Balasore and Jajpur.

Khordha (except BMC), Sundergarh, Kendrapada, Koraput, Keonjhar, Deogarh, Jharsuguda, Balangir, Dhenkanal, Kalahandi and Ganjam districts have been classified as Orange category. Rest of the districts are classified as Green category.