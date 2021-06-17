MoU Signed between KISS and GM Universities

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between KISS University and Sambalpur-based Gangadhar Meher University on 17th June 2021 to carry out collective efforts in the field of education and research. The MoU was signed in the presence of Founder of KISS & KIIT, Dr Achyuta Samanta on a virtual platform. Prof. Deepak Kumar Behera, Vice-Chancellor of KISS University and Prof. N. Nagaraju, Vice Chancellor of GM University signed the MoU at a special ceremony held at GM University for the purpose.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Achyuta Samanta said, Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) is the largest Tribal School of the world, while KISS University has become the world’s first ever University exclusively for tribal students. KISS has consistently been working for empowerment of tribal children through education for the last 30 years, he stated. This MoU will set a landmark in the field of education and research in Odisha, added Dr. Samanta, while thanking the authorities of both the Universities.

As per the agreement, the two Universities will work together for many academic programs, research, project, training, student-faculty exchange, internship, etc.

Registrar of GM University, Dr. Girish Chandra Singh; Deputy Registrar, Dr. Uma Charan Pati; Pro-Vice Chancellor of KISS University, Prof. Pitabasa Sahoo; Registrar, Dr. Prasanta Kumar Routray and other senior functionaries of the two universities were present at the virtual programme. Dr. Nibedita Nath, Head, Department of Anthropology, GM University proposed the vote of thanks.