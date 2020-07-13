Aditya Dash suicide case: Police sent suicide note for verification

Bhubaneswar: The suicide note could be one of the most crucial evidences in the investigation to end the mystery surrounding the death of motivational speaker Aditya Dash.

In order to verify the authenticity of the suicide note, the Bhubaneswar Government Railway Police (GRP) has sent the diary to the Handwriting Bureau of Odisha, said sources.

A team of seven handwriting experts will conduct the verification process at the forensic laboratory of Rasulgarh in Bhubaneswar, added the sources.

Aditya, who is a social worker and motivational speaker, was found dead under mysterious circumstances on the railway track near Lingaraj Temple Road station in Bhubaneswar last week.

The primary investigation by police suggested it could be a case of suicide. Later, police also recovered a few hand written papers of a diary, which was claimed as his suicide note. In the suicide note, Aditya had reportedly held no one responsible for his death.

However, Aditya’s wife claimed that the suicide note is not written by her husband and someone else has written it to give the incident a suicidal angle following which suspense creeped into the reason behind Aditya’s death. Later, the GRP filed a murder case following the demands of his family members and associates. The postmortem reports had revealed that he died due to severe injuries on his head.